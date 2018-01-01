Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Share Price

Headlines about Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0467501699397 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE GER) opened at $6.15 on Monday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Lang acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $247,290.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnership (MLP) and other energy investments.

