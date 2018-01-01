Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FAT Brands (FAT) Stock Price

News stories about FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FAT Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9485104075038 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,860. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on FAT Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

FAT Brands Inc is a restaurant franchising company. The Company develops, markets, and acquires fast casual restaurant concepts around the world. As of March 26, 2017, the Company operated the Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express restaurant concepts. The Fatburger restaurant provides meals in the burger restaurant segment.

