Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Share Price

News coverage about BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0279550249152 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.54) price target on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.28) price target on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 340 ($4.55) to GBX 355 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.02) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.21) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.33.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.66, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of -0.04. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

