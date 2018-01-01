Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HubSpot (HUBS) Share Price

Press coverage about HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HubSpot earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.0009338907629 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 305,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,288. The firm has a market cap of $3,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 2.29. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $2,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,297,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,749,530. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

