Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Share Price

Press coverage about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.9716358260835 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ SBRA) traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,241. The firm has a market cap of $3,390.00, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Milton J. Walters sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $88,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sabra-health-care-reit-sbra-share-price.html.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.