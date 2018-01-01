Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UGI (UGI) Share Price

News coverage about UGI (NYSE:UGI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9054753822204 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

UGI (UGI) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.95. 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,129.49, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

