Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Share Price

Media headlines about Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kronos Worldwide earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.9465957846394 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE KRO ) traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,320. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $3,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

