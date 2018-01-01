Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zynga earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8314044826969 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.76. Zynga has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.98 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,600 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

