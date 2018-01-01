Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Santander raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile ( SQM ) opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15,626.00, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.79. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

