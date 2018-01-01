Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Instinet initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened at $94.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,446.12, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In other news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $881,015.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,864 shares of company stock worth $17,246,539 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 542,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,323,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $375,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,975,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

