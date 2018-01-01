Shanda Games (GAME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Shanda Games (NASDAQ:GAME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shanda Games earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5105774794436 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Shanda Games

Shanda Games Limited (Shanda Games) is engaged in the development, operation, and publishing of online games, including both multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs or MMO games) and mobile games, as well as related businesses, principally in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and also in various other countries.

