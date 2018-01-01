Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Viad Corp (VVI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Viad worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $117,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viad Corp ( NYSE:VVI ) opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.77, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

