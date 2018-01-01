ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. equities analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/sanuwave-health-snwv-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-valuengine.html.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is an acoustic pressure shock wave technology company using a system of noninvasive, high-energy, acoustic pressure shock waves for indications, such as regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive (extracorporeal), acoustic pressure shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.