SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.
SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. equities analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc is an acoustic pressure shock wave technology company using a system of noninvasive, high-energy, acoustic pressure shock waves for indications, such as regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive (extracorporeal), acoustic pressure shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures.
