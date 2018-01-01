Salzgitter AG (SZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.14 ($48.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($54.76) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Salzgitter (ETR SZG) traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €47.60 ($56.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,494. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €29.74 ($35.40) and a twelve month high of €47.81 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $2,860.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

