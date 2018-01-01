Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $834,000 Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 794,168 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 345,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 6,624.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 273,539 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP ( NYSE:NBLX ) opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,161.63, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 55.83% and a return on equity of 36.74%. research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

