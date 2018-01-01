Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,616 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 557.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $386,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE WMK) opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.00, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.69. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $854.26 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $69,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan H. Weis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $347,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,228,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,748,769.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $438,104. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-16616-shares-of-weis-markets-inc-wmk.html.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.