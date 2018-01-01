Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 438.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 100.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Instinet started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp ( NYSE VAC ) opened at $135.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $3,582.34, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $486.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,497.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 2,812 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $374,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,247.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,312 shares of company stock worth $1,925,645. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

