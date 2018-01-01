Royal Gold (RGLD) PT Lowered to $105.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.95.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ RGLD) opened at $82.12 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $5,375.10, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $109,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $109,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 333.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

