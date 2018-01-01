Rogers (ROG) & Applied Micro Circuits (AMCC) Critical Comparison

Rogers (NYSE: ROG) and Applied Micro Circuits (NASDAQ:AMCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Rogers alerts:

This table compares Rogers and Applied Micro Circuits’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $656.31 million 4.50 $48.28 million $4.62 35.05 Applied Micro Circuits N/A N/A N/A ($0.38) -22.24

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Micro Circuits. Applied Micro Circuits is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Applied Micro Circuits’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 10.88% 14.22% 9.13% Applied Micro Circuits -11.11% -16.63% -13.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rogers and Applied Micro Circuits, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 5 0 3.00 Applied Micro Circuits 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $161.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Rogers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Applied Micro Circuits.

Summary

Rogers beats Applied Micro Circuits on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense. The EMS segment manufactures and sells elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, construction and printing applications. The PES segment manufactures and sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its other business consists of elastomeric components.

Applied Micro Circuits Company Profile

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing. It also offers embedded computing products, which include HeliX family of processors, based on the ARM 64-bit ISA and its PowerPC products, based on Power Architecture. Its embedded Computing products are deployed in various applications, including networking and telecom, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The Connectivity business includes X-Weave family of products for service providers and public cloud, private cloud and enterprise data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.