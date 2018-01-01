Robert Iversen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Director Robert Iversen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) opened at $1.47 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -1.97.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 2,836.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,733 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 2.55% of Superior Drilling Products worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDPI. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools for the oil, natural gas, and mining services industries; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits.

