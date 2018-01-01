Reviewing Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) and Incyte (INCY)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $5.16 million 186.66 -$23.17 million ($1.32) -17.79 Incyte $1.11 billion 18.08 $104.22 million ($0.80) -118.39

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Crispr Therapeutics. Incyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crispr Therapeutics and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Incyte 0 5 17 0 2.77

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $143.65, suggesting a potential upside of 51.67%. Given Incyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics -466.58% -38.42% -25.26% Incyte -10.90% -12.91% -7.41%

Risk and Volatility

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 4.64, meaning that its stock price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Incyte beats Crispr Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell. The location at which the Cas9 molecular scissors cut the DNA to be edited is specified by guide ribonucleic acid (RNA), which is comprised of a crRNA component and a tracrRNA component, either individually or combined together as a single guide RNA. The Company has business operations in London, the United Kingdom, as well as research and development operations in Cambridge, the United States.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) is indicated for the treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis (MF) and for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera (PV) having had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. As of December 31, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration had granted JAKAFI orphan drug status for MF, PV and essential thrombocythemia. The primary target for ICLUSIG is B Cell Receptor-ABL, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company also has a portfolio of selective janus associated kinases 1 (JAK1) inhibitors.

