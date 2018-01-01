Reviewing Cooper-Standard (CPS) and Fenix Parts (FENX)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE: CPS) and Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS:FENX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenix Parts has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cooper-Standard and Fenix Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 1 3 2 0 2.17 Fenix Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus target price of $114.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Fenix Parts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Fenix Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $3.47 billion 0.62 $138.98 million $7.31 16.76 Fenix Parts $132.10 million 0.04 -$42.86 million ($2.03) -0.12

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Fenix Parts. Fenix Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Fenix Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard 3.88% 24.99% 7.71% Fenix Parts N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Fenix Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Fenix Parts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Fenix Parts on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. The Company’s products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s operations were conducted through 123 leased and joint venture facilities in 20 countries (North America: Canada, Mexico and the United States; Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand; Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and South America: Brazil), of which 90 are manufacturing facilities and 33 have design, engineering, administrative or logistics designations.

Fenix Parts Company Profile

Fenix Parts, Inc. is engaged in auto recycling business. The Company recovers and resells original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, components and systems, such as engines, transmissions, radiators, trunks, lamps and seats reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. The Company operates through Automobile Recycling segment. The Company purchases its vehicles primarily at auto salvage auctions. Upon receipt of vehicles, the Company inventories and then dismantles the vehicles and sells the recycled components. Its customers include collision repair shops (body shops), mechanical repair shops, auto dealerships and individual retail customers. The Company also generates a portion of its revenue from the sale as scrap of the unusable parts and materials, from the sale of used cars and motorcycles, the sale of aftermarket parts, and from the sale of extended warranty contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.