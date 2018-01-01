Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Properties of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Properties of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of Retail Properties of America (RPAI) traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,601. The stock has a market cap of $3,052.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.54%.

Retail Properties of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

