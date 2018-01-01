Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. Reshape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 4,509.61%. equities research analysts forecast that Reshape Lifesciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, formerly EnteroMedics Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s neuroblocking technology, which is referred to as VBLOC therapy, is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve.

