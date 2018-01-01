Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEY)

Keyera (TSE: KEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

11/9/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE KEY) traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.42. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,808. The company has a market capitalization of $7,230.00, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.88. Keyera Corp has a 12 month low of C$34.07 and a 12 month high of C$42.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.15%.

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs).

