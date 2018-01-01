Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5967551867799 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA ) traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,940. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,090.00, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $98,520.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $326,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/reinsurance-group-of-america-rga-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.