Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Regal Beloit worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 32.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,998,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $293,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at $76.60 on Monday. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

