Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Coca-Cola (KO)

12/27/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2017 – The Coca-Cola had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.68 price target on the stock.

12/21/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2017 – The Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.68 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.68 price target on the stock.

11/30/2017 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/26/2017 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

11/21/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.72.

11/12/2017 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2017 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2017 results. Lower SG&A expense (down 20%), higher gross margin (up 170 basis points or bps), and higher operating margin (up 404 bps) helped it come up with better numbers. Organic revenues were up 4%, driven by 3% growth in price/mix and concentrate sales growth of 1%. However, Coca-Cola's total sales decreased 15%, marking the 10th consecutive quarterly decline in revenues. Although top line needs to show sustained improvement, we are encouraged by the company’s strategic efforts in making its portfolio as a total beverage company with improved marketing and innovation, focus on driving revenues by improved price/mix, digital focus, and productivity initiatives toward driving margins. Further, solid performance of Coke Zero Sugar globally (growing high single digit) is quite encouraging.”

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE KO) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,234. The firm has a market cap of $194,800.00, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.95%.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

