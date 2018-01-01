Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) recently:

12/19/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.48) price target on the stock.

12/18/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

12/13/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/5/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.02) price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 330 ($4.41) to GBX 275 ($3.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 345 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.48) price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

11/13/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at . They now have a GBX 400 ($5.35) price target on the stock.

11/9/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

11/9/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

11/9/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 345 ($4.61) to GBX 335 ($4.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.02) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.34) price target on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/7/2017 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at from GBX 435 ($5.82) to GBX 410 ($5.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 314.80 ($4.21). 4,500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,000. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 296.30 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.32). The company has a market capitalization of $5,120.00 and a PE ratio of 2,861.82.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The retailer reported GBX 10.70 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of GBX 512.56 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Archie Norman purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($132,370.64).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

