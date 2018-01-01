Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heico (HEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Heico (NYSE: HEI) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2017 – Heico was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and airmotives as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide in addition to telecommunications, electronics and medical equipment manufacturers. “

12/21/2017 – Heico had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2017 – Heico had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/20/2017 – Heico had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2017 – Heico was given a new $104.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2017 – Heico was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and airmotives as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide in addition to telecommunications, electronics and medical equipment manufacturers. “

12/4/2017 – Heico had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE HEI) traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.35. 188,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,166. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,968.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $421.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,187.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

