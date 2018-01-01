Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Quality Care Properties worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,445,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,639 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 680,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Care Properties alerts:

Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quality Care Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/quality-care-properties-inc-qcp-position-boosted-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Quality Care Properties

Quality Care Properties, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 274 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 62 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building (MOB) across 30 states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Care Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Care Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.