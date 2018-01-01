Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $256,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ PBYI) opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,709.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.73. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $139,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

