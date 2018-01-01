PulteGroup (PHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE PHM) traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,312. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9,910.00, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James R. Ellinghausen sold 67,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $2,183,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 92,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $3,144,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,326,538.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,202 shares of company stock worth $9,394,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “PulteGroup (PHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/pultegroup-phm-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-valuengine.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.