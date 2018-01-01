Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,766 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, insider Melissa A. Osland sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $70,121.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,437.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) opened at $48.95 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,358.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,766 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-sells-1766-shares-of-donaldson-company-inc-dci.html.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.