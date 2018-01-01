PQ Group (PQG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) is one of 33 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PQ Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PQ Group alerts:

This table compares PQ Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.06 billion -$79.74 million N/A PQ Group Competitors $4.01 billion $340.26 million 143.73

PQ Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PQ Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 PQ Group Competitors 110 847 1248 37 2.54

PQ Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 4.21%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PQ Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group N/A N/A N/A PQ Group Competitors -29.50% 24.34% 5.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PQ Group peers beat PQ Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines. The Company’s segments include environmental catalysts and services, and performance materials and chemicals. Environmental catalysts and services segment has three product groups, including silica catalysts, zeolite catalysts, and refining services. Silica catalysts product group sells both the finished catalyst and catalysts supports, for the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).zeolite catalysts product group is a supplier of emissions control catalysts as well as a supplier of specialty catalysts, precursors, and formulations. Performance materials and chemicals segment has two product groups, including performance materials and performance chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.