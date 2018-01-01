Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $20.54. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 10326900 shares.

POT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Potash Co. of Saskatchewan alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17,349.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 35.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,443,804 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 2,582.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,905,142 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,842 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 42.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,998,779 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $518,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/potash-co-of-saskatchewan-pot-shares-gap-up-to-20-54.html.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.