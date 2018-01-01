Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Harvest Natural Resources (HNR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Harvest Natural Resources (NYSE:HNR) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harvest Natural Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5162779493471 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Harvest Natural Resources (NYSE HNR) traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 542,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. Harvest Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Harvest Natural Resources, Inc (Harvest) is in the process of dissolution and winding up. The Company was previously a petroleum exploration and production company. The Company was engaged in acquiring exploration, development and producing properties in geological basins active hydrocarbon systems.

