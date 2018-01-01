Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Price

News headlines about Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avery Dennison earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3064896391389 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY ) traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.86. 351,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10,170.00, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $229,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,271. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-avery-dennison-avy-share-price.html.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.