Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pointer Telocation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Pointer Telocation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pointer Telocation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pointer Telocation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Pointer Telocation (PNTR) traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,371. Pointer Telocation has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

