Planet Fitness (PLNT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Media stories about Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Planet Fitness earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5575138772152 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT ) traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.63. 1,066,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,213. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3,430.00 and a PE ratio of 51.69.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $528,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard L. Moore sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $44,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,427 shares of company stock worth $34,052,622 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

