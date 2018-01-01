Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. It is to be noted that Pioneer expects fourth-quarter 2017 production to be in the range of 292 MBOE/D to 302 MBOE/D, significantly higher than 241.8 MBOE/D during the prior-year comparable quarter. The company’s low level of debt is also noteworthy. Since 2016, there has been a steady decline in the company’s long-term debt levels, reflecting strong balance sheet. Pioneer Natural Resources has an encouraging earnings surprise history despite persistent weak commodity prices. The oil & gas exploration and production firm was able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the prior four quarters with an average positive earnings surprise of 67.6%.”

12/20/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. It is to be noted that Pioneer expects fourth-quarter 2017 production to be in the range of 292 MBOE/D to 302 MBOE/D, significantly higher than 241.8 MBOE/D during the prior-year comparable quarter. The company’s low level of debt is also noteworthy. However, we are concerned about the high exploration expenses expected during the fourth quarter of this year. Also, the company looks overvalued as reflected by its EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.4, higher than that of the industry’s 10.8. Therefore, we see limited upside potential for shares, taking into consideration Pioneer’s sensitivity to gas/oil price volatility, as well as its drilling results, costs, geo-political risks and project timing delays.”

12/19/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. It is to be noted that Pioneer expects fourth-quarter 2017 production to be in the range of 292 MBOE/D to 302 MBOE/D, significantly higher than 241.8 MBOE/D during the prior-year comparable quarter. The company’s low level of debt is also noteworthy. Since 2016, there has been a steady decline in the company’s long-term debt levels, reflecting strong balance sheet. Pioneer Natural Resources has an encouraging earnings surprise history despite persistent weak commodity prices. The oil & gas exploration and production firm was able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the prior four quarters with an average positive earnings surprise of 67.6%.”

12/11/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Pioneer has strong earnings surprise history as reflected that the company managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the prior four quarters with an average positive surprise of 67.6%. Moreover, we appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer Natural has debt to capitalization ratio of 21.2% which is much lower than 49.7% for the broader industry. However, we are concerned about the company’s expectation of higher exploration expenses during fourth-quarter 2017. Also, over the prior six months, the upstream energy player fell 5%, significantly underperforming the industry’s 6.6% gain. “

11/25/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, we appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer Natural has debt to capitalization ratio of 17.7% which is much lower than 49.5% for the broader industry. On top of that, the company outperformed the industry over the last three months. The company also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average positive earnings surprise of 67.62%. Moreover, we appreciate Pioneer Natural’s strong financial position with less debt and more cash in hand.”

11/3/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $173.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE PXD) opened at $172.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,413.07, a PE ratio of 240.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Kenneth H. Sheffield, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $512,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total value of $893,269.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,784,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,992 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.