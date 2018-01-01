Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer High Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.5202510213508 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) opened at $9.71 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

