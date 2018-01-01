Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $500.14, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19,470.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

