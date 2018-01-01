Parametrica Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,247,000 after buying an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,647,000 after buying an additional 2,167,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after purchasing an additional 383,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE KO) opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $195,479.41, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 140.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.72 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

