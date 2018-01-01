Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vectren worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectren by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vectren by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vectren by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vectren by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 44,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectren Corp (VVC) opened at $65.02 on Monday. Vectren Corp has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,400.00, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Vectren had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $691.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVC. ValuEngine cut Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vectren from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

