Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in News Corp (NWSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,126 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of News worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,879,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,946,000 after buying an additional 1,142,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,703,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,381,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,036,000 after buying an additional 190,763 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,084,000 after buying an additional 1,040,473 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,787,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after buying an additional 424,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. News Corp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,444.29, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.06.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

