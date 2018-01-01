Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 76,252 Shares of Sandvik AB (SDVKY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sandvik worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Sandvik AB (SDVKY) opened at $17.50 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $21,951.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing processed products and services. Its segments include Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology and Other Operations.

