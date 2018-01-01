Panera Bread (PNRA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Panera Bread earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1899464776261 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Panera Bread (PNRA) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.93. 323,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.25. Panera Bread has a one year low of $185.69 and a one year high of $316.21.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

