Owens & Minor (OMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (OMI) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 785,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,156.39, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 271,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 179.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/owens-minor-omi-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.