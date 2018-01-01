Outfront Media (OUT) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Financial Survey

Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outfront Media and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 2 4 0 2.67 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outfront Media presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.81%. Given Outfront Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Outfront Media pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out -33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.51 billion 2.12 $90.90 million $0.84 27.62 Innovative Industrial Properties $320,000.00 353.39 -$4.39 million ($3.02) -10.70

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 7.71% 9.57% 3.12% Innovative Industrial Properties -108.39% -8.09% -7.47%

Summary

Outfront Media beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing. The Company’s inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways in Nielsen Designated Market Areas (DMAs), and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in cities across the United States and Canada. The Company also has marketing and multimedia rights agreements with colleges, universities and other educational institutions, which entitle the Company to operate on-campus advertising displays, as well as manage marketing opportunities, media rights and experiential entertainment at sports events.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It is focused on leasing its properties on a triple-net lease basis, where the tenant is responsible for all aspects of and costs related to the property and its operation during the lease term, including maintenance, taxes and insurance. The Company intends to conduct business in an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT), structure through its operating partnership. The Company’s real estate investments will consist of primarily properties suitable for cultivation and production of medical-use cannabis.

